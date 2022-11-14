The eternal Dragon Ball Z is once again a source of inspiration for the cosplayer we propose this morning, again with an excellent one cosplay of C18 from Gremlynnewhich has tested the character of Toriyama really with excellent results.

C18, or Android 18is in fact a great classic as a subject for cosplayers, as we have seen in many other cases, and in this case it is a rather classic interpretation but always very pleasant to see.

Gremlynne takes up the character in her typical casual outfit, with a denim jacket and black cut top, perhaps in this case a little smaller than the standard, if we look closely. In any case, the reconstruction was truly successful and precisely resumes the charm of the character.

The hair and blue eyes reproduce well theicy beauty which is typical of the fighter in question, remained as a favorite within the vast universe created by Akira Toriyama.

The domestic environment does not do much to recreate the typical scenarios of the Dragon Ball series, but we are satisfied: on the other hand the main subject is enough to make this cosplay very successful, able to fix itself well in mind also thanks to the glacial gaze of Gremlynne, another element perfectly in line with the reference character.

