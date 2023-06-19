The eternal Dragon Ball returns again to be a source of inspiration for the cosplayer that we propose today, also in this case with an excellent one C18 cosplay from enakorinor the famous Enako, who has ventured on the character of Toriyama with really excellent results.

C18, or Android 18is in fact a great classic as a subject for cosplayers, as we have seen in many other cases, and in this case it is an interpretation very faithful to the original, built with the attention to detail that we can expect from what she is perhaps the most famous cosplayer in Japan.

Enakorin, or Enako, takes up the character in his typical casual outfit, with a denim jacket, a matching miniskirt, a black top and a long-sleeved shirt with horizontal stripes. The reconstruction is classic and truly successful, precisely taking up the charm of the character.

The hair and blue eyes reproduce well theicy beauty which is typical of the fighter in question, remained as a favorite within the large universe created by Akira Toriyama.

