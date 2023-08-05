Dragon Ball it really is eternal in so many ways, even when it comes to reinterpretations by cosplayers, as this once again proves C18 cosplay from elia.ferywhich shows us the character who has just come out of a battle but still in excellent shape.
C18, or Android 18is in another of the great classics in terms of subjects chosen by the cosplayers, as we have seen in many other cases, and here she is the protagonist of an interpretation that is very faithful to the original, built with great attention to detail.
Elia.fery, on the other hand, is now a sort of specialist with regards to the characters of Dragon Ball and also in this case he does not betray his reputation. The fighting android is shown in his typical casual outfit, with a denim jacket, a matching miniskirt, a black top and a long-sleeved shirt with horizontal stripes. A classic reconstruction with some added detail to show the girl just coming out of a fight, but not before her typical charm.
The interpretation of C18 by elia.fery
The hair and blue eyes reproduce once again theicy beauty which is typical of the fighter in question, remained as a favorite within the large universe created by Akira Toriyama.
On the part of the cosplayer herself, a true specialist in Dragon Ball characters, we have also previously seen the cosplay of Videl, that of Caulifla and the cosplay of Marion in a swimsuit, another real classic in this area.
