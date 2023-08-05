Dragon Ball it really is eternal in so many ways, even when it comes to reinterpretations by cosplayers, as this once again proves C18 cosplay from elia.ferywhich shows us the character who has just come out of a battle but still in excellent shape.

C18, or Android 18is in another of the great classics in terms of subjects chosen by the cosplayers, as we have seen in many other cases, and here she is the protagonist of an interpretation that is very faithful to the original, built with great attention to detail.

Elia.fery, on the other hand, is now a sort of specialist with regards to the characters of Dragon Ball and also in this case he does not betray his reputation. The fighting android is shown in his typical casual outfit, with a denim jacket, a matching miniskirt, a black top and a long-sleeved shirt with horizontal stripes. A classic reconstruction with some added detail to show the girl just coming out of a fight, but not before her typical charm.