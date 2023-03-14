Let’s go back to the super classic with Dragon Ball Z, again an inspiration for this new one C18 cosplay from acky. foxytaking up a sort of common standard for cosplayers, in this case reinterpreted in a very convincing way.

C18, or Android 18, is clearly one of the favorite subjects for cosplayers for years now, as we have seen in many other cases and it is not difficult to understand why, given its particular cold but irresistible beauty, in addition to the power inherent in the fighter. In this case the interpretation is rather classic, but always very appreciable.

Acky.foxy portrays the character in his typical “casual” outfit, i.e. with a denim jacket, black top and striped sleeves, following the canon to the millimeter, but with some traces of personal interpretation. The attitude is in fact more romantic than the character’s usually icy one, but also for this reason it is a decidedly successful reconstruction, able to replicate the charm of C18 with a slightly different cut.

The inevitable platinum-blonde hair and blue eyes reproduce well the typical appearance of the fighter in question, which has remained as a favorite within the large universe created by Akira Toriyama.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Chichi from Nadyasonika taken from Dragon Ball, the cosplay of Misty from chocolatcos0 taken from Pokémon, that of C18 from seracoss still taken from Dragon Ball, shproton Jessie cosplay from Pokémon, Shirogane-sama Marin cosplay from My Dress-Up Darling, vkryp Midnight cosplay from My Hero Academia, Xenon_ne Tae Takemi cosplay from Persona 5.