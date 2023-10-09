We’re still talking about the good old stuff Dragon Ballwhich once again becomes a source of inspiration for another cosplayer, also in this case with an excellent result C18 cosplay from acky.foxy.
C18, o Android 18always remains a great classic as a subject for cosplayers, as we have seen in many other cases, and in this case it is a rather faithful interpretation to the original, built with a certain attention to detail.
A new interpretation
Acky.foxy portrays the character in her typical casual outfit, with a denim jacket, black top and long-sleeved shirt with horizontal stripes. The reconstruction is classic and truly successful, taking up precisely the charm of the character.
Furthermore, the blue hair and eyes reproduce theicy beauty which is typical of the fighter in question, remaining as a favorite within the vast universe created by Akira Toriyama.
