Among the favorite subjects of cosplayers from all over the world is always, da Dragon Ballthe bunny version of Bulma and this too Bunny Bulma cosplay from Xandrastax proves it.

It is a historical variant of the famous Dragon Ball character: despite appearing only for very short stretches in Akira Toriyama’s long series, it is evident how Bunny Bulma has entered the common imagination in a stable way, with the typical costume as a bunny who has populated the fantasies of millions of fans.

Just to provide some context, let’s recall the history behind this absolutely “canonical” version of Bulma: with her clothes ruined, the girl is forced to ask the anthropomorphic pig Oolong for help to get a spare, but the latter lives up to his reputation with the endowment he provides to Blusa . Instead of giving her normal clothes, he clearly takes advantage of her situation to force her to dress provocatively.

In this case we see an excellent interpretation by Xandrastax, who has faithfully reconstructed the costume and also the wig to replicate the impossible emerald green hair.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Ino Yamanaka from AlienOrihara taken from Naruto Shippuden, that of Camie from Shirogane-sama taken from My Hero Academia, the cosplay of Tsunade from capeOfwonders taken from from Naruto, that of Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai taken from Cyberpunk Edgerunner and the cosplay of Chichi from Nadyasonika taken from Dragon Ball.