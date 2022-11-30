Come back Bunny Bulma in all its formal and conceptual perfection in this cosplay of jutsukino, in which we can see the character of the series Dragon Ball caress a dragon ball, evidently just found.

The costume it was made perfectly and really nothing is missing. The photo was taken in a somewhat daring pose, but it conveys well the sensuality of the character and the moment of intense transport and happiness that he is experiencing for the discovery of the precious spherical object.

The parts that make up the costume are always the same: a head band with bunny ears, a white collar with a red tie, a black bodysuit with a white cotton bunny tail, a pair of blue tights and a pair of wrist cuffs. whites. After all, who would dare to try to improve on perfection?

As already reported, the author of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, had already used this costume in another of his works, namely in Dr. Slump and Arale, where he had a waitress wear it (obviously it is his passion). Also worth mentioning is the fact that the Bunny Bulma costume appears in several video gamessuch as Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure, Dragon Ball: Origins, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends.