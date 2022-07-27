Bunny Bulma remains one of the most loved figures by fans of Dragon Ballat least in the field cosplayAnd aloeveraiskawaii he wanted to play the character in a simple but effective way. How about?

Orderly Heavenly Wig, Bunny Ears and Vintage-Style Playboy Bunny Costume, Aloe paid tribute to Bulma also and above all focusing on sympathy, given that we are certainly not faced with an elaborate work.

With Dragon Ball: The Breakers out October 14, the work of Akira Toriyama will once again return to the center of attention on PC and consoles, and with it also the character of Bulma who will be present in the game.

Of course Aloe is not the only one to have made this cosplay over the years, indeed it is one of the highest rated works ever, a real classic: take a look at the interpretations of me1adinha, itskawaiikitten and Meg Turney.