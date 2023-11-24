Dragon Ball It’s packed with characters but Bulma is probably a fan favorite. Adventurer, inventor, great friend and courageous companion, the girl appears in many forms throughout the saga. An example is now shown to us in this Bunny Bulma cosplay realized by starbuxx.

starbuxx offers us a very classic Bunny Bulma cosplay, with her blue and black costume, bow tie and ears, without forgetting the wristbands. The background is also in perfect anime style, with many action figures and soft toys from various famous franchises: how many do you recognise?

What do you think of the Bunny Bulma cosplay made by starbuxx? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?