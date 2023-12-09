Dragon Ball it is a long and beloved saga, full of unique characters. However, it is often the originals that are remembered most fondly, like Bulma. The woman appears since the first saga, when Goku was just a child, and from story arc to story arc she reappears in multiple versions. Now, we can see a Bulma adventurer cosplay realized by celaena_cosplay.

celaena_cosplay He specifically offers us a video of his cosplay, so as to see all sides of the character in detail. The video represents Bulma for the cutest side of her, but we must not forget that she is a great explorer and inventor. In this version she is also ready for adventure.

What do you think of the Bulma cosplay made by celaena_cosplay? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?