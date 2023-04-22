Dragon Ball, from saga to saga, offers us various settings, one of the recurring ones is the island of the Genius of the Sea Turtles, which for many characters is transformed into a holiday resort where you can enjoy the sun in a bathing suit. One such character is Bulma, Goku’s friend. Now, we can see just one cosplay of Bulma in swimsuit realized by cutefreak.

cutefreak offers us a simple cosplay, with various distinctive elements of the character, such as the blue hair gathered in a braid, the red bow, the shirt with Bulma written on it and more. This is not the most elaborate cosplay ever, but it gets the job done and makes us dream that summer has already arrived.

If you are a fan of cosplay, then you should see valery_himera’s cosplay she has found a friend to keep her company. How not to also mention the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu by yael_2929 puts our backs against the wall. Here is also the Bulma swimsuit cosplay from jinxiecosplay is already ready for summer. We close with Camie cosplay by mari.nyaaaa is very true to the character.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay of Bulma in swimsuit made by cutefreak? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?