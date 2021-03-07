Along the Dragon ball, many characters maintained a distinctive outfit and appearance for a long time throughout the series. Some kept it until the end … but no! Bulma!

In fact, she stands out for using the most varied outfits. Not only in the first installment, but also in the sequels that came years later. In the course of the sagas of Z, GT, Super and even the movies, it has varied greatly in its appearance.

Bulma had various outfits throughout the series

However, it was in the first where he stood out for his more youthful appearance. In those days she chose to use a lighter fashion.

All because the search for Dragon balls implied that he moved from one place to another, either on board his motorcycle, or accompanying Goku on their adventures.

Of course, not in the Flying Cloud. All because only those with a pure and innocent heart can climb it.

Do not, Bulma is not an evil person in Dragon ball. But he has a certain malicious and mischievous spirit. It was for the same as the Flying Cloud did not let him get on it.

Back to the topic, Bulma he had an appearance befitting every occasion. For example, when visiting Kame house, who is on an island, always wore light clothing suitable for going to the beach. One of her best known outfits consists of a red or dark pink blouse with shorts.

In Dragon Ball she was always in fashion

At that time he left a ponytail on one side of his head and a couple of yellow balls to keep it in position. Well, that simple combination can be seen in the cosplay of @ moonchild_77.

As can be seen, he took note of the appearance of this character. In addition to the outfit mentioned before, she has the hair tone equal to that of this clever and cunning girl. He recreated his appearance quite well in the photos we shared with you.

This aspect of Bulma of Dragon ball, which is quite casual, he left never to return. In the series of Super she prefers another style, she is already an older woman, married with children.

It was understandable that things changed. But one thing that never will is that it will always stay in style. He is one of the characters that stands out the most in that sense. Not only in the own work of Akira toriyama, but more in the world of manga and anime.

By the way, even the color of the eyes respected @ moonchild_77. It’s a very decent performance.

