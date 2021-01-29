If there is a character that seems everything, except portrait, it is Bulma from Dragon ball. From the original anime, through those that came after – Z, GT, Super and spin-offs – she has had many changes.

Especially when it comes to her outfit. If he likes something, it is to be fashionable, and he always has a suit for every occasion. You always prefer to dress in the most modern way possible, no matter if you are on Earth or on other planets.

Bulma has changed a lot throughout Dragon Ball

The way of dressing Bulma it has varied over the years. When he met Goku as a child he preferred youth fashion. As the story progressed, his clothes were somewhat more reserved, but they were still very current.

He kept this style for a long time, although after the birth of Trunks he preferred to dress more maturely. Dresses became common, and it was then that she decided to show off a sophisticated and elegant appearance.

Toei Animation, the study of Dragon Ball, accused of homophobic

Despite this, Bulma does not disdain to leave this aspect aside in Dragon ball. Especially if it is necessary to get a little dirty, and dedicate himself to another of his passions: invention.

It is then that he puts on a uniform to work and be able to give life to one of his great creations. Throughout the series, Akira toriyama created many costumes for her. Others were idea of Toei Animation, but there are creations of the same fans.

This cosplay is based on a popular illustration

Even those who are professionals with many years on top. That is the case of Shunya yamashita, a designer known for his illustrations that eventually turn into figures.

Long ago he created one of Bulma where she holds a gun, and it looked great on her. Well now a cosplayer, intraventus, decided to recreate that design in reality. Only instead of clothes, he preferred to use …bodypaint! The result is very interesting.

If you don’t really look at it, it seems that you are wearing the clothes of the Yamashita. But all that is appreciated is paint. The hairstyle and hair color is similar to that of Bulma in said illustration of Dragon ball.

Maybe the only thing that doesn’t add up is the gun he’s carrying, but it’s a minor detail. In short, it is a good cosplay of the character, and best of all, created in a very creative way. Is cosplayer has other interesting contributions in your account.

Source.



