When Goku He was just a child who lived alone in the mountains, he never imagined how much he would have to live simply because of a curious encounter with a woman. Bulma nor did he imagine all that it would cause at the beginning of Dragon ball.

The encounter between both characters was the trigger for thousands of stories, anecdotes, fights and other events that we saw in the series of Akira toriyama. And of course, the person responsible for all this was the daughter of the owner of Corporación Cápsula, Bulma, who created a radar to search for the mythical dragon balls.

That is why the young genius is one of the most important characters in the Japanese animation industry. Without it, we would have been left without knowing the world of Saiyans and all that this entails. Therefore, many fans of Dragon ball they idolize Bulma and it is usually a recurring interpretation among cosplayers.

Lis Wonder gave life to the protagonist of Dragon Ball

Among the most famous international cosplayers in the world, it is almost mandatory to perform some interpretation of Bulma. Throughout the entire series, we saw this girl in different outfits, so the artists have a lot of inspirational material for their work.

However, one of the most popular aspects is precisely the pink dress that she used when she met Goku for the first time. Now the cosplayer Lis Wonder made his own version of this outfit, complete with the radar of Dragon ball used to search the spheres.

Lis Wonder is recognized for her Wonder Woman cosplays, but this time she dazzled with her portrayal of Bulma. With everything and a dragon radar that she made herself (as it should be), she made us remember the beginning of this great story.



