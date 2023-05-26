Dragon Ball it’s an ageless saga and so often it is for its characters. Appearing at different stages in their lives, the many characters of Dragon Ball are loved by all, but perhaps the favorites of many are the originals, those of the first quest for the Dragon Balls, including Bulma, often also celebrated by the world of cosplay. With the arrival of summer, however, we can see cosplay of Bulma in swimsuitlike the one of azuracosplayofficial.

azuracosplayofficial offers us a cosplay that almost tells a story, with Bulma intent on preparing lemonade for friends and beach patrons, perhaps to get rich or just for fun. In any case, it is an excellent cosplay that prepares us for the arrival of the warm season

If you are a fan of Bulma cosplay, then you should see clefchan’s swimwear Bulma cosplay knows how to have fun on the beach. Here then is the cosplay of Bulma in a cutefreak swimsuit does not wait for the heat. We close then with Bulma cosplay in swimsuit by jinxiecosplay is already ready for summer.

Tell us, what do you think of the Bulma cosplay made by azuracosplayofficial? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?