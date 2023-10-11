Dragon Ball it is a saga that knows no time, which continues to please the public even though almost four decades have passed since its first appearance in Japan. Akira Toriyama’s creations are among the most loved by cosplayers all over the world, as Eugenia Bellomia, also known on social media as soryu_geggy_cosplaywith his Bulma cosplay.

Bulma really needs no introduction, as she is one of the central characters of Dragon Ball, especially in the events preceding Dragon Ball Z. She began her journey in search of the Dragon Balls together with Son Goku, and has since became his friend and ally.

Bulma has changed her appearance and style often throughout the series. The Italian cosplayer offers us an excellent interpretation of the variant of her seen in Dragon Ball Super, characterized by the pair of jeans and white t-shirt and a red bandana around her neck.