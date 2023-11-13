Dragon Ball it is an immortal work, as is its cast of characters who are still among the favorites to impersonate by cosplayers all over the world. Among these there is also pamdroid18 which offers us not one, but many 5 Bulma cosplaysinspired by the character’s various changes of look throughout the saga.

Bulma really needs no introduction, given that she is one of the central characters of Dragon Ball, at least before the start of the Z saga, where the more adventurous side of the work left more room for fighting.

The story created by Akira Toriyama takes place over dozens of years and therefore over time, with the exception of the long-lived Saiyans, we have seen the cast change and change their look often. For example, the first of the shots proposed by pamdroid18 is inspired by Bulma from the Majin Buu saga who sports a long red dress and a yellow scarf, while in the subsequent ones we see some variations from Dragon Ball Super, the much appreciated Bunny Bulma and even the very first version of the character.