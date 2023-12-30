During this holiday period, many don't have much desire to go on an adventure, but fortunately art can take us far with our imagination without having to move. Even the world of cosplay can briefly make us experience adventures, seeing characters ready for action. For example, we can see the Bulma adventurer cosplay from Dragon Ball realized by enjinight.

enjinight offers us a detailed cosplay of the adventurer Bulma, with her motorcycle glasses, gloves, shorts and white shirt. The bow is also perfectly made. It is certainly one of the most complex versions of the character and compliments must always be given to those who try their hand at this cosplay.

What do you think of the adventurer Bulma cosplay made by enjinight?