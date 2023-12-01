Dragon Ball: Bulma cosplay by alice.loneunicorn has already taken your Dragon Balls

Dragon Ball tells a story that blends technology and powers that are almost magical. If on the one hand we have characters like Goku who use physical strength and their unique abilities to take the stage, on the other we have characters like Bulma who must do everything with willpower and inventions. Bulma is not the first of her among the Dragon Ball warriors, but she too has been able to carve out her own space in various narrative arcs, thus appearing in many versions. Now, we can see the Bulma cosplay in adventurer version made by alice.loneunicorn.

alice.loneunicorn offers us an excellent Bulma cosplay and doesn’t forget to give her a beautiful Dragon Ball, which has been the girl’s focus since the first episode. In fact, it all started with the first search for the Spheres, with Bulma using one of her inventions – a radar for the Spheres – to find them all.

What do you think of the Bulma cosplay in adventurer version created by alice.loneunicorn? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?