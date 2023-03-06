It seemed like an ordinary Sunday, a day spent in a peaceful way and which was about to end in the most standard way possible when, completely surprisingly, the web was shaken by news that no one would have expected to see. A bolt from the blue. As a worthy conclusion to the finals of the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tourthat’s it BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment proposed a small video to announce that the video game series DRAGON BALL: Budokai Tenkaichi she would come back with a brand new title!

The announcement was the most classic, a quick trailer where, alas, nothing was revealed except a first taste of what the quality of the game itself will be, very cartoonish, decidedly tempting and certainly suitable for a dedicated tie-in to a comic and animated series.

Born as an evolution of the previous video game trilogy Budokaithe saga Budokai Tenkaichi debuted way back in 2005 on Playstation 2and came full circle in 2007 with Budokai Tenkaichi 3. As a novelty compared to its predecessor, it offers not only a gameplay capable of offering much more freedom of movement during clashes, but the various transformations of the fighters (who could have it, of course) were no longer offered in the form of skills that can be used in battle, but as characters in their own right to be selected in the selection screen. The love of the players for this saga has given birth to many mods that have continued to come out over the years, including the most recent transformations as they were introduced into the franchise, but also characters from other series or totally random stuff… as surely will you have come across videos of Goku collides with Jesus or that it merged with Santa Claus, Narutothe little train Thomasand so on and so forth.

But why this return to the past? Self Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 continues to be one of the most played “recent” titles (thanks to the ton of post-launch DLC), DRAGON BALL FighterZ was the pleasant surprise for all lovers of fighting games, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT an interesting approach to try to propose something new, e DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS it was…well… DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSthe just announced Budokai Tenkaichi is a dive into memories in a modern key that acts a bit like a love letter to all the historic players of the titles related to the francise of Goku and cowho dreamed sooner or later of seeing something coming… and they didn’t fail to let it be known under each post by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

What do we know today about this game? Unfortunately, very little. At the moment there is no official name, developer and release platforms, but at least the teaser trailer that gave the announcement allowed us to see Goku during the transformation into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (or Super Saiyan Blue), which is one of the relatively more recent ones. For our part, we hope to see others, such as Ultra Instinct (and Ultra Ego, but maybe that’s too much to ask…) and more recent forms beast Of Gohan And Orange Smallbut also Golden Friezamaybe the renewed Broly together with Gogeta SSGSSobviously without taking away space from the characters of the first series, Z And gt which had already made their appearance at the time. Surely someone will not find space in the basic roster but will arrive over time in the form of DLC, but by now it is a procedure we are all used to. From the gameplay, we hope instead of being faced with something that recalls the past style of play that has captured and retained the user so much, but that gives a minimum of modernization to the whole without however making it stand out from one of the recent releases .

For now, everything is gigantic fanta-Budokai Tenkaichiwhere one can only imagine, or more likely hope, what this very welcome return to the stage of the King of Dragon Ball videogames.

And what would you like to find, or rediscover, in this upcoming title? Let us know yours in the comments!