













Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi is still its best representation in video games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









dragon ball It is one of the most popular franchises in the world. Obviously this caused it to expand outside of anime and manga to reach other media. One of those that most welcomed it and took advantage of it are video games, where we have seen hundreds of titles about this series.

There are already several experiences with different qualities, but we consider that the ones that best captured the essence of their battles were the Budokai Tenkaichi. All for a perfect combination of elements that still maintain it as some of the most beloved titles about Goku and company.

What made Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi so special?

No matter how ridiculous it was, almost every Dragon Ball character was usable

One of the main reasons why Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi were so loved is their great cast of characters. Not only did they let us play as Goku, Vegeta, the Z Fighters and the villains. They also gave space to even the minor characters, such as Master Roshi, a little Milk, Tao Pai Pai or Mr. Satan.

This allowed us to experience the craziest combinations and combats that our imagination allowed us. At the same time, it contributed to giving us hours and hours of fun, since no fight would be the same as the previous one.. Especially in the mode where each player chose several characters to change, until anyone ran out of fighters.

Source: Atari

In addition to their enormous offer of fighters, these games dragon ball They let us make transformations and fusions in the middle of the fight. There was nothing better than being able to convert from normal Goku to his Super Saiyan 4 phase to finish off your rival.

They understood very well that transformations are something inherent to the franchise and that any fan loves being able to do them. Other games in the franchise forgot this and started putting each transformation as its own character. This took away a lot of dynamism and perhaps that is why they did not become as loved as Budokai Tenkaichi.

The gameplay made us feel like we were all high-class warriors

Of course it's not enough to have all these characters, you also need gameplay that takes advantage of them. All these games dragon ball They gave all of them their iconic attacks, but they also didn't give them huge arenas to test them out.

The anime's battles are memorable because of their scale. These were not simple duels in rooms or rings or arenas, but rather battles of mythical scale that covered entire areas.. These video games understood it perfectly with scenarios taken from anime that were also very vast and explorable.

Source: Atari

So much openness gave the players the feeling of being in a real battle of dragon ball. They could fly so they could charge up some ki before launching towards their opponents. Prepare your deadliest attacks to launch them into the distance and even destroy parts of the planet by unleashing your most powerful moves. So far there is nothing like it in the video games of the series.

Kakarot It gave us a little of this gameplay and with the best graphics of the time it came out. However, it was an experience designed for a single player, which brings us to another of the factors that made Budokai Tenkaichi an iconic series: local multiplayer.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi would not be the same without the moments it gave us with friends

Although Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi They are perfectly enjoyable alone, there is nothing like fighting with a friend. This aspect always provides an extra, since you don't know with certainty which characters your rival will choose. If they both have the same skill level, then the fights were much more entertaining.

Source: Atari

Let's remember that the series came out at the time of PS2, where online play was not so popular. That is why its local multiplayer is so well maintained and had several options and game modes to take advantage of the company. Not to mention, nothing beats having your partner on the side to share the laughs.

Can Sparking Zero live up to what came before?

From the moment it was announced Sparking Zero like the return of Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichiexcitement reigned in the fandom. Its first gameplay preview showed that it will rescue the semi-open worlds and the ability to transform mid-game. All with graphics that make anime fights come to impressive life.

As for characters, it has already been seen that there will also be a very good cast. Even characters from Superlike Jiren and Bergamo, will be in this series for the first time. Which would open up the possibilities quite a bit if they also go beyond just heroes and villains.

However, we believe that the changing times and new practices of the video game industry could cause us to have an incomplete game. It's quite likely that most of the characters will eventually be released and sold as downloadable content.

Source: Bandai Namco

Nor can we forget one of the most worrying points of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. After its first gameplay trailer, it was confirmed that it will not have local multiplayer, only online. This is quite disappointing, as this element was very loved by fans.

Of course, these aspects do not ensure that Sparking Zero be a bad game. We hope it is the return we have been waiting for so long, with the gameplay we love so much. If it doesn't work out, I hope that at least Bandai Namco is encouraged to release the remastered originals in a collection. They would surely take the money of thousands of fans who grew up with these games. Don't you think so?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)