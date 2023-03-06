The finals were held last night World Tour Of Dragon Ball FighterZ and throughout the competition it seems that Bandai Namco has kept secret an unexpected project that has certainly positively surprised all the most nostalgic fans of the famous manga. At the end of the tournament, the first teaser trailer of the fourth chapter of the historic saga of fighting games based on the master’s work is shown Akira Toriyamaat the conclusion of the tournament is announced Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4; or at least something related to the series, the teaser is very short and the details are very few but this is the most probable hypothesis and sometimes it’s also right to allow yourself to dream a little.

As already mentioned, this first teaser trailer was nothing more than a meager announcement but still enough to move fans of the work all over the world; the short video hits the hearts of nostalgics by showing Goku who, fighting in one of the old arenas of the previous titles in the series, in the grip of the usual outburst of energy, transforms into Super Saiyans but this time it will reach the Super Saiyan Blue and it is here that the screen changes to show what will prove to be the probable graphics of the most recent fighting game to come. An announcement that certainly does not leave us indifferent and we, like certainly many, can’t wait to know something more about Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4.