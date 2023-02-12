As the story goes Dragon Ball Super It seems difficult that a duel between Gogeta and Broly will be seen again. However, there is another series in which this happens, and it is nothing less than Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

His most recent episode 47 came out on February 12 in Japan and some fans decided to check it out. Here comes the battle between Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta against Broly. The first one is the Xeno version, which comes from another timeline.

The battle is so fierce that Broly decides to transform into a Super Saiyan 4 as well, taking advantage of the brute strength he acquires when he is completely enraged.

What some have noticed, and which can be seen in the video on Twitter in this note, is that the animation of the battle between Super Saiyan 4 Xeno Gogeta and Super Saiyan 4 Broly is familiar.

This gives the impression of being a homage to the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Even some of the combos and attacks are similar, although to try to disguise it they come from different angles. This battle between Gogeta and Broly gives a little more to those who wanted to see them face off again in dragonball.

At the moment it seems that the first one has the upper hand but everything could change in the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroesan anime that serves to promote a card game.

How many episodes does Super Dragon Ball Heroes have?

The episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes in which Gogeta and Broly are facing each other is the 47th of the complete anime. This series is divided into several arcs, which are the following:

–Prison Planet

–Universal Conflict

–Universe Creation

– New Space-Time War

–Supreme Kai of Time

The last one mentioned before is the most current. To those mentioned above, we must add a couple of special ones that serve as a separation for some arches. The action of this story will continue with episode 48 coming out this year.

In Japan it will have the title of Jikū o Koeta Kessoku! Aku o Uchikudaku Seigi no Kobushi!, which in English would become A Bond From Across Space-Time! The Fist of Justice that Crushes Evil!

So far, no video-on-demand service has shown interest in offering a localized version of this Toei Animation anime. But it cannot be ruled out that it will happen in the future.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer.