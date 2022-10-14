Bandai Namco Europe has launched Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a new asymmetrical online multiplayer game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The title is also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Players can choose to join a group of seven Survivors and try to escape, or take on the role of a mighty Reaper and prevent the Survivors from succeeding. Survivors are ordinary citizens trapped in a “Temporal Rift”, a phenomenon that blocks them in a place where space and time are in disarray. They will have to rely on their wits, objects scattered around the map and cooperation with the six characters in order to activate the Super Time Machine and escape the Reaper. If they choose to play as a Reaper, players will have to play one of the Dragon Ball antagonists, such as Cell, Majin Buu, or Frieza. Each of them will become more dangerous as the game progresses, evolving into powerful new forms and destroying parts of the map, thus reducing the Survivors’ chances of hiding. The game is available in three different editions: the Standard Edition, available only in digital format; the Special Edition, available in both digital and physical format, which includes the full game and the Special Edition Pack, containing a customizable costume, the “Two-Handed Good” victory pose and the “Dragon (Yellow) vehicle skin” “; the Limited Edition. with a Steelbook, 3 Reaper stickers and a Cell (Larva) figurine, as well as the “Potara (Green)” in-game accessory, an exclusive timed bonus. The company has announced that the game will see several additions over time.