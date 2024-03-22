The death of the famous Akira Toriyama, the genius behind 'Dragon Ball', on March 1 at the age of 68, marked a before and after in the community otaku. This event unleashed a series of tributes in honor of the iconic anime series and its renowned creator, both in Japan like in the rest of the world.

Among the many tributes, the project to consecrate the legacy of Goku through a theme park. This space will include a variety of installations such as hotels, sculptures and restaurants, all inspired by the famous magazine work Shounen Jump. Check HERE all the details about this mega construction that excites thousands of fans.

YOU CAN SEE: Neither Peru nor Japan: the country with the most 'Dragon Ball' fans in the world is in South America

'Dragon Ball' theme park: where will it be located?

The first theme park 'Dragon Ball' will be located in Saudi Arabiainside of the Qiddiya megaproject in Riyadh. This project will take the universe of Akira Toriyama to real life, offering fans an immersive experience outside of Japan.

“Anime is becoming more popular in Saudi Arabia, where 80% have seen anime and 40% have seen 'Dragon Ball'”said Abdullah Al-Dawood, general director of the Qiddiya project.

'Dragon Ball' fans will be able to live their dream of entering Kame House, Capsule Corp. and other iconic anime locations. Photo: Qiddiya

What will be the attractions of the 'Dragon Ball' theme park?

Theme park attractions 'Dragon Ball' include iconic locations from the series Akira Toriyama, such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation and Beerus' Planet, as well as an impressive replica of Shen Long and a roller coaster. This unique destination will offer 30 themed attractions, some globally exclusive, along with hotels and restaurants for a complete experience.

'Dragon Ball' celebrates the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the manga in Shonen Jump magazine in 2024. Photo: Qiddiya The sculpture of Shen Long will be 70 meters. Photo: Qiddiya

YOU CAN SEE: 'Dragon Ball': Namek does exist and it is in Latin America. How to get there from Lima?

'Dragon Ball': when will the theme park open?

The opening of the 'Dragon Ball' theme park is scheduled for 2027. This will be part of the entertainment megaproject Qiddiya in Saudi Arabiawhich began construction in 2019, with a budget of more than $80 billion.

The park will have 30 attractions inspired by the popular manga by Akira Toriyama. Photo: Qiddiya

What did Akira Toriyama die from?

According to the publications made by the publisher Shueisha in the official accounts of the anime and manga, Akira Toriyama, the creator of 'Dragon Ball', died due to an acute subdural hemorrhage.

However,

YOU CAN SEE: Akira Toriyama's hidden anime: it is not related to Dragon Ball and Disney will have the exclusive in Mexico

'Dragon Ball Super' manga on indefinite hiatus?

the manga 'Dragon Ball Super' enters an indeterminate hiatus after the announcement that chapter 104 will not appear in the next edition of V Jump magazine, which generated surprise and speculation on social networks, especially on Twitter. This news has caught the attention of Goku fans, who want to know if the series will continue as planned or will remain unfinished after the death of Akira Toriyama.

#39Dragon #Ball39 #reality #confirm #anime39s #theme #park #Japan