The android C18 is one of the characters in the series Dragon Ball more represented by cosplayers, perhaps because making one cosplay it is quite simple, or because it is a strong and charismatic woman, in whose shoes many love to immerse themselves, as evidenced by the work of azaniacosplay, which is presented as a heartfelt tribute to the character.

As you can see from the photo, azaniacosplay is definitely involved in her work, so much so that she has chosen a fighting pose, to which a energetic sphere. However the elements that characterize C18 are all there, starting from the striped t-shirt, passing through the denim vest, to get to the platinum blonde bob hairstyle.

In this case it also renders the photo, taken in a natural environment, which binds well with the character and his colors. In short, a great job, overall, which deserves to be seen.

