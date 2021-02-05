Thanks to Dragon ball super, Akira toriyama answers many questions that fans have about his series. Even in special publications it is possible to appreciate answers in great detail that clear up those doubts that we have had for a long time and we do not know if they have already had some kind of adjustment.

One of those doubts that fans of Dragon ball It is related to the hair of the Saiyans. Does it have to do with whether they are purebred? If it grows? What on earth happens to the hair of this warrior race?

In the magazine Dragon Ball Super Exciting Guide: Character Volume, Akira toriyama He addressed the issue of Saiyans hair and said exactly what is happening with this issue that many question:

‘By the way, it’s not that her hairstyle never changes; After all, Nappa went bald. The states of Saiyan hair are also the same as those of Earthlings; its properties are just a little different‘Akira Toriyama stated.

This is one of those few occasions where Akira toriyama says it like it is when it comes to clearing the doubts that fans have around Dragon Ball.

Why so much debate about the hair of the Saiyans in Dragon Ball?

You’ll see, Goku always has the same hair, Vegeta also, what happens then? Are they the exception to the rule? Come on, there was a time when Nappa he had hair, but it was minimal. TO Radditz we always saw him with long hair.

Instead, Gohan, Goten and the same Trunks they have various changes in their hair. At the end of Dragon ball, the second son of Goku has long hair, while the first son of Vegeta it even has color changes. There are many adjustments and details that have generated many doubts.

What do you think of Akira Toriyama’s answer? Does it seem fair to you? Do not stop following this conversation through our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

