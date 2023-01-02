Dragon Ball Super It is still one of the most popular manga at the moment, and that is mainly due to the new twist of the story that for now is in charge of the artist Toyotaro. And just during the last arc, Vegeta Y Goku have met their heel Achilles, Black friezawho without problem has taken little time to defeat them.

Thus, through a new interview, the author mentions a bit of the character’s background after being constantly asked how the alien got that phase. Given this, the answer is more basic than you can imagine, giving two specific reasons for how this design decision was reached.

This is what he commented:

We were talking about the top tier of a credit card. So the level above gold is black. It wouldn’t work the other way around. In space, there are black holes, right? It’s hard to explain, but the color black has really sinister connotations.

Toyotarou and Victory Uchida explain how they came up with the color “Black” for Frieza’s transformation in the latest interview.

(01/2023)#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/oqvKaiPTIA — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) January 2, 2023

That means, that the story is not about something deep, but only about levels of privilege among those who handle credit cards with large amounts of money available. Dragon Ball has always had such simplicity in character names, so it shouldn’t be surprising that Frieza has this phase just because they wanted it to.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is certainly a not so creative way to create characters, or in this case it would be phases. Even with all this, it will be interesting to see how the protagonists will have to train to take on this foolish villain again.