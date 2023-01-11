Now Dragon Ball Super It is being renewed with more arcs that will give the characters a moment of tranquility, and above all there will be prominence for characters that were not thought to be so relevant, Trunks Y Goten. And it is that after traveling so much in space, the authors have decided to return to earth to explore other stories.

The most curious thing about this saga is that both friends will have a kind of superhero role, something that has had its first vestiges in the film released last year. Through a new video, the artist toyotaro gives us our first look at what the now-teens are going to look like in their costumes that seem to be taken from classic works.

Here the video:

Check out the Weekly Dragon Ball News special edition video digest for the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super!

Toyotarou shows us how to draw Goten and Trunks in their new superhero costumes!

Watch the full video on the Dragon Ball Official Site!https://t.co/FViKZBFbuy pic.twitter.com/9sovJirUD1 — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) January 9, 2023

The new superhero arc of Dragon Ball Super begins with the release of Chapter 88, so it will be quite a while before fans get the full picture. The strangest thing about this manga’s timeline is that it’s set after the new movie so fans will want to know how it all fits together.

editor’s note: This new arc seems interesting after intense battles like the one with Morado and also Granola. In addition, giving prominence to the children we met in Dragon Ball Z is something that promises a lot, since they showed a lot of their potential by giving Majin Boo a fight.