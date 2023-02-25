in the world of dragonball There are spectacular fusions but there are some that seem almost impossible, as is the case of Goku Black and Goku Super Saiyan 4.

Not because it’s impossible to see something like this but rather because they are from different series. The first is a character from Dragon Ball Superwhich follows the main canon.

The second, on the other hand, is Dragon Ball GTwhich is outside of this and is the exclusive creation of Toei Animation.

However, that’s what artists who create fan art exist for, and what we’re sharing with you now is a contribution from one of them, Mirko Segato. This Italian illustrator decided to imagine what the fusion between Goku Black and Goku Super Saiyan 4 would be like.

To show his work, he decided to turn to TikTok, where he presents images of both characters and then his idea of ​​what it would be. the result. This is very similar to the general look of Goku Super Saiyan 4.

But the color it has is pink, and all because when Goku Black raises his power it acquires said coloration. It is an interesting concept that attracts attention.

Of course, the possibility of a fusion between Goku Black and Goku Super Saiyan 4 is unlikely, even in anime like Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

All because the first one is bad to the core and has no chance of redemption. Goku would never have him as an ally.

What is Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 state in Dragon Ball?

Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 state or transformation into dragonball He belongs to a line of Saiyan forms considered primitive and is different from the normal Super Saiyan.

This would be a ‘hybrid’ state between the Giant Ape or Ōzaru and the super Saiyan. It is in this way that the transformation surpasses both Super Saiyan 3 and Gold Ōzaru in power. It is an exclusive creation of Dragon Ball GT from Toei.

There are only three characters that can reach Super Saiyan 4 in GT, and they are Goku, Vegeta and the fusion of both, Gogeta. Many fans hold this transformation in high esteem as it is very showy.

Goku looks intimidating when he acquires it and there is no shortage of those who would like to see it in Super. However, the official series is following another path and that is what makes it very unlikely that it will reach canon.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer.