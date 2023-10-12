A few weeks ago it was announced that ‘Dragon Ball’ would bring something new to the New York Comic Con 2023, an event that will take place this October 12. After that news, many rumors spread, such as the launch of ‘Dragon Ball Magic’, a completely new anime that would bring back Goku in his child version, something similar to what was shown in ‘Dragon Ball GT’; In addition, it is also believed that what could be announced is the return of ‘Dragon Ball Super’a series that ended in 2018 and left all fans of the saga wanting to know more about the story.

For this reason, all eyes will be on the event, which, without a doubt, will bring good news for followers of the adventures of the Z Warriors. Due to this, in the following note we will tell you the details so that you do not miss nothing from New York Comic Con 2023.

What could be announced at New York Comic Con 2023?

Months ago, the same developers of ‘Dragon Ball’ announced the release of “a new and mysterious teaser”, something that sparked madness among fans, who began to spread rumors about what it could be about. Many indicated that it would be the continuation of ‘Dragon Ball Super’, an anime that stopped its broadcasts in 2018 and ended up at the end of the Tournament of Power. After that, we were able to watch some movies, such as ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ and ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’.

Another hypothesis, and perhaps the one with the most force, is about the premiere of ‘Dragon Ball Magic’, a totally new anime that would cover a very different story from those previously seen. This project would be based, in part, on ‘Dragon Ball GT’ —which is not canon for the creator of the saga, Akira Toriyamawho would be leading its production—and would star Goku, but in a child version.

Another of the versions that was spread at first, but lost strength as the days went by, indicated that the announcement would be about ‘Budokai Tenkaichi 4’a new part of the video game saga based on the anime, which many fans are also waiting for.

What time will New York Comic Con 2023 be?

The panel ‘Dragon Ball’ in the NYCC 2023 will be presented on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at the Javits Center in New York. said event will take place at 12.45 pm, Peruvian time; However, if you are in other Latin American countries, or in Spain, below we show you the respective start times:

Mexico: 11.45 am

Colombia: 12.45 pm

Ecuador: 12.45 pm

Venezuela: 1.45 pm

Chile: 2.45 pm

Argentina: 2.45 pm

Spain: 7.45 pm

Goku could be a child again if the anime ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ is confirmed. Photo: Toei Animation

Where to see New York Comic Con 2023?

To follow the news of the event which will take place from October 12 to 15, you can download the official application, in which the information that comes out will be published instantly. There is still no news about whether the NYCC 2023 It will be spread online, but everything indicates that it will not be like that.

At the convention, in addition to the news about ‘Dragon Ball’, well-known characters will be present, such as Chris Evans, Norman Reedus, Ewan McGregoramong many others, so it is very likely that we will also have news about other productions that are coming for the end of this year or 2024.

