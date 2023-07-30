













The announcement about it came in the form of a teaser while the current one is still running its course. That is to say, the one that is known as the Supreme Kai of Time Arc and that in turn is part of a larger and more extensive story, Ultra God Mission.

This arc is known as Meteor Mission and the video serves to introduce it. In this you can see a kind of meteor impacting the Earth. The Z Fighters of dragonball they seem to be surprised with what is happening.

Especially since this celestial object does not come alone but accompanied by someone else. In the video you can’t see very well who it is. However, due to what can be seen, some say that it is Majin Ozzoto.

Fountain: Twitter.

This villain is originally from the video game Dragon Ball Z: VRVS and then it only appeared in the manga of SDBH: Universe Mission. So this would be his first appearance in an anime.

Other information related to the new arc is that it will start this year and it will be sometime in the fall. For while fans are waiting for the next episode of the current arc called ‘A light of hope that will not go out! And a miraculous fight!’.

What is needed to know about this is its release date. If it is confirmed what is related to Majin Ozzoto for Super Dragon Ball Heroes It’s just one more example of how this anime reuses content.

Fountain: Twitter.

That is, how it takes canon and non-canon characters from the franchise to offer a story apart from the main series, which is currently stagnant. What is a pity is that there is no official localized version.

Apart from Super Dragon Ball Heroes we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

