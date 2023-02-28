During a recent convention, the veteran entertainer of dragonballChikashi Kubota, expressed his wishes for a remake. According to him, he would be very interested in once again animating all arcs of the anime if Toei Animation ever shows interest.

As if this were not enough, Kubota also said that he already expressed his wishes to the producer of Dragon Ball Super. Although nothing is established yet, perhaps this could be the trigger for a remake of Akira Toriyama’s franchise. Especially if we take into account that it is still very popular despite the passing of the years.

Chikashi Kubota worked on the animation of the most recent film of brolly. This work led him to become one of the animation directors of superhero. Since he has worked in both classic and 3D animation we couldn’t know which style he would like for the remake.

Fan response to Kubota’s statement has been quite positive. Especially since he was responsible for the animation of the big fight between Gogeta SSB and Broly. See the classic fights of dragonball with this style it would surely make many long-lived fans very happy. Do you think a remake of all its arcs will come to fruition?

What news is there about a new Dragon Ball anime?

Since the end of the tournament of power arc in the anime, fans of dragonball they have been impatient for his return to the anime. After all, there are still several Super arcs, such as Moro’s and Granola’s, that have not been adapted. Not to mention that currently the manga started a new one with Goten and Trunks as the protagonists.

Unfortunately there is no official news from Toei Animation about a continuation. However, due to the popularity of the franchise it is very likely that we will have more of its anime in the future. Maybe they’re waiting to get more arcs ready so they don’t have to resort to filler in their episodes. Would you like DB to return to anime?

