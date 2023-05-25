













The official name of this collection is Dragon Ball x UT Collection. It consists of seven t-shirts with different designs that cover the main arcs of the franchise from the original to Z. With images that show Goku in his childhood arc to others referring to the Majin Buu arc.

Each of these shirts retails for $24.90, so if you wanted the entire collection it would cost you roughly $175. There is also a $179 package which includes all seven jerseys in a commemorative box that also comes with stickers.

Although it is a store in the United States, they have shipments to Mexico. So if you are a fan of Dragon Ball and you liked these shirts, you can get them here. Surely they will be highly valued, so we recommend you keep an eye out for when they are released. Which design did you like the most?

What has happened to Dragon Ball in the manga world?

As Uniqlo announces this collection, dragonball continues to be quite active in the world of manga. He is currently adapting the events we saw in the Super Hero movie to the pages. With Piccolo and Gohan taking on the Red Patrol on their own.

Source: Shueisha

From what we have seen, there is still a while left for this arc to conclude in the manga. In addition, it is likely that we will have arcs beyond, since the connection with the last tournament where Goku meets Uub has not yet arrived.. Do you still follow the franchise?

