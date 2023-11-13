dragon ball It is a franchise that continues despite the fact that there are already slightly more popular animes, this is reflected in releases such as video games, figures, novels, mangas and even more animated series, in fact a couple of weeks ago one arrived that will be dedicated to returning the characters to their childhood. And whenever it’s a popular product, people will try to do a crossover with some other brand that maybe doesn’t have much to do with it, and that’s the case with Star Wars.

In a new investigation that can be considered scientific, people have found a possible connection between the two franchises, something that really does not relate directly to characters but to the very essence of life that exists in their ecosystem. And it has been thought that the predominant energy is quite similar, when we talk about this we are clearly referring to both the Ki of dragon ball as the so-called force of Star Wars.

This myth has been carried out by the Nobel Prize in Physics Roger Penrose and the anesthetist Stuart Hameroff. Both proposed a few decades ago the “Orchestrated Objective Reduction Theory”, the same thing that carries energy in humans and even living series. Mentioning that the energy of the characters comes from the cells and also consciousness, with a special motivation that only a select few can manifest in something that can be seen as a paranormal movement.

This also leads us to reality, and that is that if the human being manages to manifest the energy that his cells produce in some way, this will lead to the people of the future being able to acquire special powers that later become a matter of the day by day in dystopian futures. This theory from years ago has been taken up by the student Jack Tuszynskiwho has carried out cell reading experiments to capture some type of energy that goes beyond the conventional

Perhaps in the end this does not prove that dragon ball and Star Wars They have some type of direct connection, but in terms of their popularity with the masses they can be considered similar, since both are not part of popular culture, and therefore people know them despite not seeing a single movie or episode. of the series. Added to this is that its fans do not remain a niche, given that there are millions around the globe who enjoy these adventures in all formats.

Editor’s note: It is not the first time that they want to give a connection to these franchises, since they have even created stories in which the characters have interactions in space. Something that in the end is fan made but to a certain extent they add their degree of coherence.