If you happen to be a fan of anime, and incidentally, you are affiliated with Xbox Game Pass, you will love this news. What happens is that you will have the opportunity to see at no cost Dragon ball super Y One piece in this service.

The announcement was given by himself Major Nelson through your account at Twitter. Those who have the subscription of Game Pass Ultimate They will have access to these series, which are undoubtedly the most popular today.

Dragon Ball Super and One Piece arrive on Xbox Game Pass

However, it should be noted that they are not complete. Actually, only the first 13 episodes of each of them are available.

This is as part of a sales promotion for the service’s anime catalog in February.

But it does not hurt to take advantage of the opportunity, and by claiming these gifts, they will remain free even if the subscriber stops affiliating with Xbox Game Pass. It should be noted that this offer will not always be available.

One Piece: How did Roronoa Zoro lose his eye? This is one of the biggest mysteries of the series

But they have a long time to claim it, since it will be until March 1 of this year. Something that is also necessary to mention is that the versions available are those of Dragon ball super Y One piece that are transmitted in Funimation.

This platform has coverage in English-speaking countries, but as far as Latin America is concerned, it is just arriving. The only countries in the region where it is available are Mexico and Brazil.

There are other extras and games to take advantage of in this service

In addition to the anime of Dragon ball super Y One piece, there is a new set of perks available. In this case it is Starter pass of the Season 8 from SMITE, which brings two skins or exclusive appearances.

Game pass also includes the new game of the genre survival horror The Medium, as well as Cyber ​​shadow, an excellent retro title reminiscent of the titles of Ninja gaiden original. There is always something very worthwhile in this service.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best initiatives from Microsoft, and as time goes by, it offers more and better content. If you are affiliated with this service you have access to various promotions.

In regards to anime, it still has a long way to go. In this case, it would be good to verify if the promotion of Dragon ball super Y One piece is available in your region. Let’s see what other popular series come to the platform in the future.

Sources [1][2].



