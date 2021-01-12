The world of animation can sometimes be misleading, and characters that seem smaller, shorter or with less force to us could surprise us in the real world, maybe that happens to you with the height and weight of Goku.

In the case of Dragon ball, it’s known that Vegeta is one of the shortest Saiyans, but did you really know that He is about 164 cm tall and weighs 56 kilos? Many fans thought he was even shorter. These data mostly come from official sources, such as the DBS Exciting Guide and in others they are simply approximations of the fans based on the data that we do know and that has ever been revealed Akira toriyama.

If you want to know what are the heights of your favorite characters from Dragon ball, included Goku, keep reading.

Goku’s height

The stature of Goku at the beginning of Dragon ball is 124cm, 170cm at the end of DB, and 175 cm from the Freeza saga to date and weighs 62 kilos.

These are the data for other anime characters:

Vegeta : 160 cm (Saiyan Saga), 164 cm (Freeza Saga – present) weighs 56 kilos.

: 160 cm (Saiyan Saga), 164 cm (Freeza Saga – present) weighs 56 kilos. Freeza : 158 cm (Final Form), 168 cm (Golden Form)

: 158 cm (Final Form), 168 cm (Golden Form) Piccolo : 226 cm

: 226 cm Gohan : 115 cm (Saiyan Saga), 150 cm (Cell Saga), 173 cm (Buu Saga), 176 cm (Present) weighs 61 kilos.

: 115 cm (Saiyan Saga), 150 cm (Cell Saga), 173 cm (Buu Saga), 176 cm (Present) weighs 61 kilos. Future Trunks : 170 cm (DBZ), 173 cm (DBS) weighs 60 kilos.

: 170 cm (DBZ), 173 cm (DBS) weighs 60 kilos. Bulma : 165 cm and weighs 50 kilos.

: 165 cm and weighs 50 kilos. Trunks : 129cm (DBZ), 170cm (End of DBZ), 140cm (DBS)

: 129cm (DBZ), 170cm (End of DBZ), 140cm (DBS) Goten : 123cm (DBZ), 172cm (End of DBZ), 138cm (DBS)

: 123cm (DBZ), 172cm (End of DBZ), 138cm (DBS) Krillin : 115cm (DB), 149cm (DB End), 153cm (DBZ), 156cm (Buu Saga), 145cm (DBS)

: 115cm (DB), 149cm (DB End), 153cm (DBZ), 156cm (Buu Saga), 145cm (DBS) Milk : 163 cm

: 163 cm Videl : 157 cm

: 157 cm Android 18 : 169 cm

: 169 cm Android 17 : 170 cm

: 170 cm Caulifla : 154 cm

: 154 cm Cell : 213 cm

: 213 cm Broly : 274 cm

: 274 cm boo: 240 cm (DBZ), 215 cm (DBS)

Of course, for many fans, the drawing does not always reflect reality, and they do not doubt that some official data will be changed at some point to better match the official animations and illustrations.

Naruto characters have deceptive heights too

Another of the animes that belong to the Shonen jump is Naruto, and many of his characters ended up growing not only in Shippuden but in the movie of The last, when a couple of years have passed.

In official guides of Naruto it is also possible to find the following images:

We present you a complete list with the height and weight of some characters from Naruto in Shippuden:

Naruto Uzumaki -166 cm, 50.9 kg

-166 cm, 50.9 kg Sakura haruno -161 cm, 45.4 kg

-161 cm, 45.4 kg Sasuke Uchiha -168 cm, 52.2 kg

-168 cm, 52.2 kg Sai -172.1 cm, 53.3 kg

-172.1 cm, 53.3 kg Ino Yamanaka -162.2 cm, 46 kg

-162.2 cm, 46 kg Shikamaru Nara -170 cm, 53.4 kg

-170 cm, 53.4 kg Chōji Akimichi -172.3 cm, 87.5 kg

-172.3 cm, 87.5 kg Hinata hyuga – 160 cm, 45 kg

– 160 cm, 45 kg Shino Aburame – 175.1 cm, 56.6 kg

– 175.1 cm, 56.6 kg Kiba inuzuka -169.1 cm, 52.5 kg

-169.1 cm, 52.5 kg Neji hyuga -172.1 cm, 54.2 kg

-172.1 cm, 54.2 kg Have have – 164 cm, 47.3 kg

– 164 cm, 47.3 kg Rock Lee – 172 cm, 54.7 kg

– 172 cm, 54.7 kg Maito Gai – 184 cm, 76 kg

– 184 cm, 76 kg Kakashi hatake – 181 cm, 67.5 kg

– 181 cm, 67.5 kg Asuma Sarutobi – 190.8 cm, 81.6kg

– 190.8 cm, 81.6kg Tsunade – 163.1 cm, 48.1 kg

– 163.1 cm, 48.1 kg Jiraiya – 191.2 cm, 87.5 kg

– 191.2 cm, 87.5 kg Orochimaru – 172 cm, 57.3 kg

What do you think of this information? Were you surprised by any stature of the warriors of Dragon ball? Goku’s height? Or the ninjas of Konoha? Let us know in the comments.

