What Gege Akutami will do very soon is recreate one of the most iconic covers of dragon ball. Of course he will do it with all his drawing style, so fans will surely not be able to wait to see how he does it. Although knowing the author it will surely be an impeccable work. The result will be published very soon in Saikyo Jump magazine.

Throughout his career Akutami has not hidden his love for Akira Toriyama’s work. In fact, on several occasions he has applauded him and cited him as a great inspiration.. Surely when we see its cover we will notice all this love he has for it.

With its cover dragon ballAkutami joins other great mangakas who have already made their tribute. Among them are Masashi Kishimoto of narutoTatsuki Fujimoto Chainsaw Man and Tite Kubo of bleach. There is no doubt that when it is the 40th anniversary of Goku’s adventures we will have a gallery worth seeing.

What other news is there about Dragon Ball?

In addition to preparing its 40th anniversary, dragon ball You could have major announcements on the way. After all, he will have an appearance at the New York Comic Con where they have already predicted that they will have news. This already got fans thinking about the possibilities.

Source: Toei Animation.

Among the main suspects is the long-awaited continuation of the anime Super. After all, there are several arcs in the manga that have not made it to the small screen. There are also rumors about a new web animation. Although we will not have answers until October 12, when the presentation is.

