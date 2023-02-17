It is likely that the comparison of the franchise of dragonball with that of Fast and furious At first glance it doesn’t make much sense. But according to some, including a well-known designer, there are actually commonalities between the two series.

The one we are talking about is BossLogic, a well-known artist who from time to time uses his talents to show what certain actors would be like as Marvel and DC Comics superheroes.

At least those are the best-known illustrations but from time to time he decides to do something different as in this case. What happens is that she recently shared some new art on Twitter.

There we can see Shen Long and Dominic Toretto. The illustration is accompanied by an explanation. BossLogic first commented ‘The Fast and Furious saga is very similar to Dragon Ball Z, Dom ends up as a friend of the villains he defeats…’.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

You just have to remember what happened with Piccolo and Vegeta. To the above, he added ‘[…]Dom’s power level increases every chapter ridiculously, Goku is all about family (except taking care of Gohan…’.

BossLogic’s finisher is ‘[…]and people come back from the dead, which is completely true. Is it possible that the Vin Diesel series was inspired by the work of Akira Toriyama? The above makes you think.

The Fast Saga is very much like DragonBall z, Dom becomes friends with the Villains he beats, Doms power level in every chapter goes up ridiculously, Goku is all about family (except for taking care of Gohan) and people keep coming back from the dead #FASTX pic.twitter.com/2OXHDWIyJv — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2023

When is the release of Fast and Furious X?

If you want to enjoy the next movie in the saga, fast and furious xand see if you happen to have anything else that reminds you of dragonballits premiere in the United States will be on May 19.

As for Latin America, and especially in Mexico, it will be a day before. It was originally going to come out in February but had to be pushed back to April only to be rescheduled again. So far the date mentioned above must be taken as final.

Fountain: Twitter (Boss Logic).

At least it will be in May that this tape will be available, since other countries will have to wait longer. Its release for China, where it is a very popular franchise, is until August of this year.

Universal Pictures, which is the distribution company of this film, expects it to be one of the highest grossing of 2023. If we take into account that the previous one raised $726.2 million dollars, there are great possibilities that it will be so.

