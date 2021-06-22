It’s good when companies take care of our poor pockets and give us a little gift. This time the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, the renowned Japanese publication dedicated to manga, has a couple of very special little gifts for us. Even more special if you are a fan of Dragon ball or Boruto.

With the arrival of its most recent issue, the magazine also released Chapter 73 of ‘Dragon Ball Super ‘, as well as chapter 59 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘.

The perfect gift for fans of Dragon Ball and Boruto

That’s how it is, Shonen jump is giving us the most recent issues of these two sleeves and it is a quite generous gift, taking into account that ‘Boruto ‘and’ Dragon Ball Super’ They are one of the most popular today. If you are interested in reading them, you can find here the 73 of ‘Super‘ and the 59 of ‘Boruto‘.

In addition to these chapters, you can also find the previous chapter of ‘Dragon Ball Super‘ Y ‘Boruto‘, so you can catch up. However, if you want to read more of these manga, then you will have to subscribe. If you are a fan of manga, maybe for you it would not be a problem.

Chapter 73 of ‘Dragon Ball Super‘the story of our heroes will continue Goku Y Vegeta and his confrontation with Big wave. A bit of this chapter was recently leaked and from what we could see, a very difficult fight awaits our favorite Saiyans.

On your side, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘gave us a chapter 58 full of development for the characters of Boruto and Kawaki. Like Dragon ball, his number 59 suffered from some leaks that tell us that we will know more about the past of Kawaki, The plan of Loved in order to Boruto and we will have indications of what can happen to Naruto.

We think it is a very good opportunity, especially for all fans of manga and anime. So do not let her pass and read these numbers for free, it does not always happen that they give us gifts of this size.

