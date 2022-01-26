One of its characteristic elements

dragon ball It has been around for many years now and is still very strong today with its manga and a new movie that will arrive next April. When we talk about this saga we immediately think of its fantasy worlds, its great combats, its endearing characters and of course the transformations.

With the arrival of Dragon Ball Z, transformations to demonstrate an increase in power became a recurring thing. The protagonists Goku Y Vegeta They have been filled with an enormous amount that sometimes it is hard to follow, and that they have not been the only ones. Now him new manga chapter has given us a couple of new additions to the canon.

Dragon Ball Super increases the number of transformations again

Who have followed the manga of Dragon Ball Super know that currently Big wave is fighting against Heater Gas. This could be one of the closest fights as they are both currently two of the most powerful beings in the universe. That’s not counting the ace up the brother’s sleeve Heeter.

The most recent chapter showed us this fierce battle, but also gave us a couple of new transformations for Heater Gas. Besides the desire to become the most powerful, this new villain of dragon ball he is able to reach new levels of strength with quite noticeable changes in his body.

The first of his transformations makes him greatly increase his muscles and become a kind of wild beast. In this form he has immense power, but it has the adverse effect that he loses the use of reason, which even leads him to attack his own allies. This reminds us of Brolione of the most iconic villains of dragon ballsince it has many similarities.

Then, with the help of elec, Gas manages to reach a new form more serene but just as powerful as his previous bestial transformation. Combining extreme strength with sheer restraint could spell trouble for our heroes. Unfortunately we will have to wait until the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super to find out what this new mode can do.

For more about anime, we recommend:

[Fuente]