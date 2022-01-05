These days it is very difficult to find someone who has not heard about Dragon ball. The Adventures of Goku and his friends are some of the best known to the general public and his characters are some of the most recognized in all of anime.

Although now the fever for Dragon ball it is not as strong as in the times of Z, there are still many fans looking for any memorabilia about the franchise. Throughout its existence it has had several products with its name, from small suitcases, to eye drops. Now a new one has arrived that you will surely want.

A Dragon Ball cell phone with all the power of a Saiyan

On January 4, the company Realme presented its new line of cell phones known as GT2 Pro. Although the event was focused on presenting this model, the company took the opportunity to show a special edition of Realme GT Neo 2 with the theme of Dragon ball.

This cell phone has the same specifications as the normal model, only that it has commemorative illustrations of Dragon ball. The display shows Goku in its normal phase and its saiyan phase, while the back of the cell phone resembles the clothing of the renowned character.

This smartphone from Dragon ball has a processor Snapdragon 870, a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen and a 64-megapixel triple camera. It could be quite eye-catching, especially if you’re a fan of creating Akira Toriyama and you are looking for a new mobile device.

Unfortunately we have bad news since at the moment there are no plans for this special edition to come out anywhere other than China. Although maybe if you want it a lot you can take a walk for it. Its cost is 2,999 yuan, which is equivalent to about 9,500 Mexican pesos. Are they worth it to have this cell phone Dragon Ball?

For more anime content, we recommend:

[Fuente]