Akira Toriyama, the manga creator of dragon ballHe is already an old man. For years many have wondered who will be in charge of the franchise when he decides to retire. Although many considered Toyotaro as his successor, it seems that it will be his son who will inherit the kingdom.

During the recent san diego comic conthere was a panel dedicated to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It was here that the producer of the tape revealed that Sasuke Toriyama, son of Akira Toriyama, was in charge of “taking care of his father’s legacy” in this tape. Which opened the door to fan theories.

Immediately social networks began to fill with comments and doubts about it. They mainly wondered if that indicated that Sasuke Toriyama would take over everything in the future or just Super Hero. Although it is quite likely that he will inherit everything his father created and carry it into the future.

The producer of the film spoke about the role of Toriyama’s son | Source: Sensacine

Unfortunately, most of the comments on networks have negative overtones. Perhaps because many fans wanted the current illustrator of Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro to be the successor.. Most of these claims ask if the child of toriyama have some experience in the medium or if you are a writer.

For now it seems that Sasuke Toriyama He will be in charge of seeing that his father’s work is respected in different media. Currently, Dragon Ball Super is located in the Granola arc and there is no news if there will be another one in the future. There is also no information on whether his anime will continue, but if so, perhaps it will be Akira’s son who will take the reins of all the new productions.

It’s not uncommon for Akira Toriyama’s son to be in charge of Dragon Ball

While there seems to be a lot of annoyance among fans, it’s not unheard of for a son to take control of his father’s work. Outside of Dragon Ball we have seen several cases in life. especially in well-loved franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and James Bond. Where the families of the authors continued to ensure that the legacy of their parents was respected.

Image: Toei Animation

It should be noted that although Sasuke Toriyama he is in charge of Dragon Ball, he does not block the path of other writers. Perhaps even the heir considers that Toyotaro is worthy of continuing his father’s story in the future. Although we will have the answer until Akira Toriyama decide to stay away from the adventures of Goku.

