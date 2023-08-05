













That happened years after the series of GT, and specifically, when Toei Animation decided to release it on DVD. Because of that Toriyama decided to make a contribution to the anime.

What the creator did dragonball was to draw a sketch of Super Saiyan 4 Goku to accompany the packages.

But beyond that this mangaka has not returned to draw the maximum Warrior Z with this appearance.

However, and in order not to neglect this appearance of Goku, we leave you with this design from this creative.

So who designed Kakarot with this look? Well, that was the work of another artist, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru.

Fountain: Twitter (Design by Akira Toriyama).

While the first image in this note is that of Super Saiyan 4 Goku designed by Toriyama, the second shows some of Nakatsuru’s sketches for the anime of Dragon Ball GT.

Despite the passing of the years, the popularity of this Goku transformation remains very popular.

There is no shortage of fans who would like the creator of the franchise to give it the go-ahead and add it as part of the main canon. It’s a bit difficult.

Especially since it already exists. Superwhich is part of the continuity as opposed to GTwhich is an invention on the part of Toei Animation like several of the movies.

Despite this, Super Saiyan 4 Goku has appeared recurringly in the franchise’s video games.

Fountain: Twitter (Design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru).

One of those cases is Dragon Ball FighterZ, where he appears as Goku’s (GT) battle transformation. Too bad it doesn’t come as a base with the game but as a DLC.

