the future of dragon ball may be about to take a new and completely different course, for Akira Toriyama would be about to announce his definitive retirement as a mangakaAfter several years of doing Dragon Ball Super alongside Toyotaro, his apprentice and successor.

After the publication of Volume 18 of Dragon Ball Super, the future of Akira Toriyama has been called into questionsince Toyotaro published a few clues about his future as a mangaka, which indicate the retirement of the creator of this franchise.

Within the artist’s annotations, it can be read that a new stage in the manga is about to start. Although it does not make clear what this means, for many it represents the step to take control of both the drawing and the script of this series.

The creator of Dragon Ball could say goodbye soon | Source: Toei Animation

With that, Akira Toriyama would completely abandon his series and sign his total retirement from the world of manga and anime, after decades of work and international success.

Akira Toriyama’s retirement

Although this may seem strange, it is something that the author of dragon ball has budgeted since his new series began to be published, after 20 years of being without publishing anything of it in an official or canonical way.

With age and with time, this master mangaka doesn’t have the strength and patience to draw like he did in his youth. For that very reason, it is took Toyotaro, one of the most popular with Dragon Ball afas his successor.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be a new stage of the anime | Source: Toei Animation

From the first day he was treated as such and that is why it is not strange to talk about his retirement right now. Granola’s arc is already a script by Toyotaro himself and his new movie is about to be released, Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowith which the new stage of this franchise is about to begin.

