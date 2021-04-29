At present, it seems difficult that someone could beat Goku, the popular protagonist of Dragon ball. Especially if we take into account its current version in the series of Super, where he has already learned to control more the use of Ultra instinct.

But there was a time when someone more powerful than him existed, and curiously, it was also the creation of Akira toriyama. Of course, we are referring to the tender Arale, the star of Dr. Slump.

Arale beat little Goku very well

The fans of yesteryear are perfectly aware of this, but perhaps the new generations ignore it. The point is that canonically, Arale norimaki was stronger than Goku.

It all started in the first series of Dragon ball, When I was a kid. Own Toriyama once declared that in the times of the evil saga Piccolo Daimaku, this little girl (who is actually a powerful android) can kick the butt of the saiyan without much difficulty.

That came out in the new anime version of Dr. Slump, when Arale bumps into Goku turned into a giant ape. She just grabbed him by the tail and whipped him from side to side.

Even in this way he could not beat him! Who saw Dragon ball super they also discovered that Arale He gave a very bad time to Vegeta. Only that episode played by the rules of her world, so anything could happen to make her shine.

Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump are handled separately

Even in video games, as is the case with Dragon ball z budokai tenkaichi 3, it is mentioned that Arale she can destroy the Earth, of course, if she wanted to. But she is a well behaved girl and she would never do that.

Some wonder why Akira toriyama He did not want to expand it further. The exact answer we do not know, but it is guessed that that was not the purpose of this little robot. She is an innocent, funny character with a lot of humor.

Making an analogy, it is as if JRR Tolkien, creator of The Lord of the rings, I would have decided that Tom bombadil was the hero of the story.

All because it is immune to the influence of Single ring, and although it does not appear it, it has great power. Maybe it’s the same case of Arale, since despite his strength he prefers to run, laugh and play with his friends. Both she and the good Tom they don’t worry much and prefer to live life their own way.

The great battles in Dragon ball they are a matter of Goku and the Z Warriors. The funny Arale go your own way in life.

