In this case it is a contribution from the account @ai_liveaction, which decided to recreate Mr. Satan’s daughter in a more realistic way and not as she appears in the Toei Animation anime.

Videl’s images of Dragon Ball Z They are the result of the use of Stable Diffusion, one of the most used tools to create AI-based content.

The person in charge of @ai_liveaction decided to show two designs of this character. One of them is when Gohan meets her for the first time, which is with a pair of pigtails.

The other is when she decided to cut them off so she could train more efficiently and without problems.

It is clear that @ai_liveaction took care to ensure that her appearance was as good as possible. But just in case there were any doubts, he decided to omit the hands from appearing in these illustrations by Videl de Dragon Ball Z.

So they are quite acceptable at first glance. Both recreate what Gohan’s current wife could look like in real life.

Something that is curious about the images is that the second shows Videl with a mole on her neck, something she does not have.

It’s a mystery why Stable Diffusion decided to add such detail to the illustration. Sometimes Artificial Intelligence must make its own decisions and that is why some images get similar extras.

In any case, it is something that does not affect this recreation of Videl from Dragon Ball Z. On the @ai_liveaction account there are many more examples of what it has generated so far. Stable Diffusion is a very versatile tool.

