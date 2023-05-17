













Or Chi-Chi, as she is known in the United States. A group known as AImazing Go!, which has a presence on social networks and YouTube, decided to recreate the appearance of Goku’s current wife as if she were a real person.

This is what you can see in one of the images that accompany this note. The result is something that any fan of dragonballas this AI-created Milk has the appearance of an Asian person.

It is a reflection of how this character could look in the series. However, it should be noted that the chosen design of her is when she was young and belongs to the first installment of the series. It is before she got to marry Goku.

That is why he wears the characteristic blue suit with red details as well as the ribbon around the waist as a belt. This AI Milk’s hairstyle is similar but not exactly the same.

He also has some kind of decorations on the top of his head and that’s something that Akira Toriyama’s original doesn’t have. But the effort is interesting. It is necessary to point out that it is not the only image created by AI of dragonball by AImazing Go!

In fact, in addition to Milk they have created several other designs with Artificial Intelligence from dragonball.

In addition to the video that we share with you, there are also AI recreations of other characters, such as Master Roshi, Yajirobe and Mr. Satan.

At least these designs seek to stick a little more to what Toriyama created, but it is a bit strange that the faces of some of them do not have scars, marks or other details.

Something that is also strange is that the male characters give an appearance of youth that is not so believable. Especially the model of Mr. Satan, who in the manga and anime suggests someone with a mature appearance.

In addition to devoting attention to dragonball and Milk the members of the group AImazing Go! They have made designs of other characters from different series. It doesn’t hurt to make them a visit on Facebook.

Apart from dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.