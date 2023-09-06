













This design, which has been circulating on social networks for some time, respects the classic appearance of the character created by Akira Toriyama. That’s why we can see him with his shiny shaved head.

The configuration of the face and the complexion, as well as part of his outfit can be appreciated well. It is a recreation of how Ten Shin Han could look in a more realistic style in Dragon Ball Z and the series that followed.

But where things fail is in the third eye that appears on the forehead of this Z Warrior. The way the AI ​​recreated it, which we don’t know if it is Stable Diffusion or Midjourney, is too simple.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Only by looking closely can you see the details of Ten Shin Han’s third eye in this design made with Artificial Intelligence. It is so faint that it even seems to be more of a tattoo or stain than anything else.

In the original manga design of dragonballJust like the anime, this extra organ has curves all around it. Toriyama’s idea was to recreate, at least partially, an eye socket. That’s something he might well expect.

Fountain: Twitter (Author Unknown).

Not for nothing Ten Shin Han is posed as a kind of triclops, that is, a humanoid with three eyes. This is not just a reference to his enlightenment as a character, but a sign of his origin.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Akira Toriyama revealed in Daizenshuu 4 that Ten has extraterrestrial ancestry, and that is why he inherited the abilities and appearance of his ancestors.

This is never mentioned in the manga or anime of dragonball. The AI ​​design in this note is interesting but could have been better.

