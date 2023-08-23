













The favorite phrase of the fans of dragonball He makes his appearance in issue 228 of the manga, during the first fight between Goku and Vegeta. Here, before the Saiyan prince’s disqualifications, the good Kakaroto decides to counter it with a phrase that is very inspiring.

‘On this planet we know that even someone born in the lowest class can surpass the elite if they work hard enough.. Just by reading it, it is already evident why the fans chose this as their favorite phrase. After all, it could also be applied to real life.

Among the finalists aregood bye guys‘ which he said when he was going to teleport with Cell to the planet of Kaiosama. There is also his gratitude to the dragon balls when they return their energy to kill Majin Buu.. But without a doubt none is as impressive as the one that won. What is your favorite phrase from dragonball?

In the manga world, Dragon Ball Super continues to publish new issues. Right now they are still in the arc that is adapting the Super Hero movie to the pages. Although if we are guided by what happens in the film, this arc is close to its end.

As for anime, there is still no news about the continuation of Super, even though the Moro and Granola arcs have not been animated. While in the gaming world, Kakarot has just received a new DLC and fans are looking forward to the arrival of Budokai Tenkaichi 4. So the franchise seems to be as strong as ever.

